Dollar exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the U.S. dollar witnessed a significant increase in both Baghdad and Erbil markets on Monday.
Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar exchange rates rose as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges opened, reaching 154,400 Iraqi dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars. This marks an increase from the previous day's rate of 154,100 dinars for 100 dollars.
Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 155,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 153,500 dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars.
In Erbil, the dollar also experienced an increase in exchange rates. In currency exchange shops, the selling price reached 154,500 dinars for one U.S. dollar, and the buying price was 154,400 dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars.