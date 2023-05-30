Dollar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable today, Tuesday, following the closure of the main stock exchange in Baghdad, while experiencing a decline in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Central Kifah Stock Exchange closed in Baghdad at 146,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, which is the same rate recorded earlier today.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling rates at exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 147,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 145,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar witnessed a decline as well, with the selling price reaching 146,750 dinars per 100 US dollars, and the buying price at 146,700 dinars per 100 US dollars.