Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-16T08:28:55+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates rose slightly in the Iraqi market today, on Thursday.

 -The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,400 dinars, for $ 100.

 -The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,400 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148000 dinars per $ 100

•  Purchase price: 147000 dinars per $ 100.

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,600 dinars per $100

• Purchase price: 147,300 dinars per $100.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-01 07:54:22
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-06 07:03:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates inch up in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-10 07:45:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-05 08:39:39
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-10 07:23:57
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-12 15:39:38
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates stabilize in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-07 16:38:21
Dinar/Dollar's rates stabilize in Baghdad 

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-21 07:38:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq