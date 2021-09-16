Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates rose slightly in the Iraqi market today, on Thursday.

-The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,400 dinars, for $ 100.

-The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,400 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148000 dinars per $ 100

• Purchase price: 147000 dinars per $ 100.

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,600 dinars per $100

• Purchase price: 147,300 dinars per $100.