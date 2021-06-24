Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-24T08:28:42+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Thursday (June 24, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,300 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,800 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-19 08:04:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-05 09:04:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-29 07:53:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-05 08:25:05
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-26 07:42:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-04 07:17:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 08:07:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-24 08:41:42
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq