Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-29T08:52:21+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates Stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 29, 2022).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
