Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-29T08:52:21+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates Stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 29, 2022). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100 •Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

