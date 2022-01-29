Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-29T08:52:21+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates Stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 29, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Date: 2021-07-02 06:09:26
Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-10-25 07:43:57
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad, Erbil

Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-02 09:12:02
Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-13 07:28:02
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange stabilizes in the Iraqi markets

Date: 2021-12-18 09:03:26
USD/IQD exchange stabilizes in the Iraqi markets

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-06 15:57:59
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-15 09:12:08
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq