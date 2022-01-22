Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-22T16:08:29+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 22, 2022). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100 •Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

