Date: 2022-01-22T16:08:29+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 22, 2022).

•    The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100.

•    The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

