Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-22T16:08:29+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Saturday (January 22, 2022).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
