Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-09T08:18:15+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today, Monday (August 9, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,100 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,800 dinars for $ 100

