Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-03T07:32:02+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (February 03, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,900 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

