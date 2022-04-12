Dollar exchange in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-12T16:07:57+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in today's Iraqi market (April 12, 2022). The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for $100. The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 148,250 dinars for $ 100, while the Purchase price stands at 147,250 dinars for $100.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-31 07:34:36

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-25 16:10:25

USD/IQD exchange rates slide in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-14 15:13:58

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-11 14:35:27

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-30 07:24:55

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

Date: 2021-06-25 07:19:29

USD maintains the same exchange rate against IQD throughout Wednesday

Date: 2022-02-09 16:52:33

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-07 07:50:29