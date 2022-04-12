Dollar exchange in Iraq

Report
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-04-12T16:07:57+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in today's Iraqi market (April 12, 2022).
The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,750 dinars for $100.
The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 148,250 dinars for $ 100, while the Purchase price stands at 147,250 dinars for $100.
