Dollar ends lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 150,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,750 dinars and bought it at 148,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,400 dinars and buying prices at 149,200 dinars.