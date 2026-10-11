Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 163,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 163,300 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Saturday morning’s 163,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 163,750 dinars and bought it at 162,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 163,100 dinars and buying prices at 163,000 dinars.