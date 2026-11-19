Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 171,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 170,650 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 170,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 171,000 dinars and bought it at 170,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 170,950 dinars and buying prices at 170,850 dinars.