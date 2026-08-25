Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 154,000 dinars per $100.

In Baghdad, the dollar rose to 154,350 dinars per $100 at the al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges, up slightly from 154,300 dinars on Monday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

At currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the dollar was selling for 154,750 dinars per $100 and buying for 153,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling for 154,550 dinars per $100 and buying for 154,450 dinars.