Dollar edged higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged slightly higher in Erbil markets at the closure.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Erbil were set at 141,300 IQD and 141,100 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the capital, Baghdad's stock exchanges and markets remain closed for the fourth consecutive day due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.