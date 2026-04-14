Dollar eases at Tuesday's close in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar at Tuesday's closing in Baghdad and Erbil, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

At Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar closed at 153,500 IQD per $100, down from 153,700 IQD recorded at the morning session.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 153,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with a selling price of 153,550 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 153,400 IQD per $100.