Dollar drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 155,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,650 dinars and buying prices at 153,550 dinars.