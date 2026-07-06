Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,450 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Sunday's 153,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,500 dinars and buying prices at 153,300 dinars.