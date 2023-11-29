Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi Dinar dropped on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar's rates decreased as Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main stock exchanges in Baghdad closed, settling at 156,500 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to the morning rate of 157,500 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent highlighted that selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 157,500 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 155,500 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a decline, with the selling price at 157,000 Iraqi Dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price at 156,900 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars