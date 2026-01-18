Dollar closes strong in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, rising by 250 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 147,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after opening at 147,000 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,750 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 146,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 147,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,200.