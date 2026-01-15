Dollar closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,000 dinars, down from 148,500 dinars and 147,500 dinars respectively.

In Erbil, the dollar decreased at the close of trading, with selling prices reaching 147,400 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 147,300 dinars, while they stood at 148,250 dinars and 148,200 dinars in the morning.