Dollar closes higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday, rising by 450 dinars in Baghdad’s main exchanges during the day’s trading.

According to Shafaq News market survey, exchange rates at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges settled at 153,950 dinars per $100, compared with 153,500 dinars earlier in the day. Selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 154,500 dinars per $100, while buying prices stood at 153,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also posted gains, with selling prices reaching 153,600 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 153,500 dinars.