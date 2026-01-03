Dollar closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading at a higher rate in Baghdad and Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar closed at 145,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, up by 500 dinars from the morning session, when it opened at 144,500 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 145,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 144,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar edged higher at the closure of trading, with selling prices reaching 143,850 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 143,750 dinars. This marked a slight increase compared with the morning session, when the selling price stood at 143,400 dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying price at 143,250 dinars.