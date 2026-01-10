Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading at higher rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 146,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, upfrom 146,800 dinars in the morning’s session.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,500 dinars, while buying prices stood at 146,5000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with selling prices reaching 146,150 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,000 dinars.