Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 158,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 158,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session's 156,700 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 158,500 dinars and bought it at 157,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 157,800 dinars and buying prices at 157,700 dinars.