Qatar's Ras Laffan explosion kills 13

Shafaq News- Doha

An explosion tore through a factory at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's primary natural gas processing hub, on Sunday, killing 13 people, injuring 66 others, and leaving 18 unaccounted for, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi confirmed.

Search and rescue teams remain deployed across the site as operations to locate the missing continue.

Al-Kaabi said the blast caused no disruption to Qatari liquefied natural gas exports and produced no hazardous leak posing a threat to public safety. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the explosion or the nationalities of the casualties.

Ras Laffan Industrial City sits approximately 80 kilometers north of Doha and serves as Qatar's primary onshore hub for processing gas extracted from the North Field, the world's largest single natural gas reservoir.