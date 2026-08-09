Iraqi delegation heads to Iran for energy, Hormuz talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi government delegation will visit Iran soon for talks on energy supplies and securing passage for tankers carrying Iraqi crude through the Strait of Hormuz, a government source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source described the delegation as largely technical, tasked with examining how preliminary agreements and understandings between Baghdad and Tehran could be implemented.

Read more: No exit but Hormuz: Iraq's economic vulnerability exposed

The visit “will not address efforts to bring weapons held by Iraqi armed factions under state control,” according to the source, who said that issue had already been discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani during their recent visits to Iraq.

Read more: Iraq's September deadline undercuts armed factions' case for weapons

On July 23, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi visited Tehran. During the visit, he and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian oversaw the signing of four agreements and memoranda of understanding covering areas including transport, railways, training, and administration.