Dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday's trading higher in both Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Wednesday's 154,200 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,850 dinars and buying prices at 154,750 dinars.