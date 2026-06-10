Dollar edges up in Baghdad, holds steady in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading higher in Baghdad and stable in Erbil, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Tuesday's closing rate of 154,100 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars and bought it at 153,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,150 dinars and buying prices at 154,000 dinars.