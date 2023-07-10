Dollar Soars Against Iraqi Dinar as Stock Exchange Closes

Shafaq News / The value of the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock exchange closed its doors.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News, the dollar's prices surged following the closure of the main stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, in Baghdad. The exchange rate reached 147,900 dinars per 100 dollars, compared to 147,800 dinars in the morning.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad experienced an increase. The selling price reached 149,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 147,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a hike, with the selling price reaching 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 147,950 dinars.