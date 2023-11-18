Dollar Prices Surge in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, with the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening, the dollar prices reached 159,400 dinars against 100 dollars. This marks an increase compared to last Thursday when prices stood at 157,850 dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shops reported a hike in selling prices, with the current selling price reaching 160,500 Iraqi dinars. The purchasing price for every 100 dollars also increased, reaching 158,500 dinars.

Banking shops noted a surge in dollar prices in Erbil, where the stock market does not trade on official holidays. The selling price in Erbil reached 158,800 dinars against the dollar, while the purchasing price was recorded at 158,400 dinars for every 100 dollars.