Dollar Exchange Rates Surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar witnessed a notable increase in the markets of the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, during the closure.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices surged following the closure of the Kifah and Harthiya stock exchanges, reaching 147,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This marks a rise from the morning rates, which stood at 147,550 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices at currency exchange stores in local markets in Baghdad have experienced an upward trend. The selling price reached 148,750 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price settled at 146,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar recorded an increase, with the selling price reaching 147,700 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price settling at 147,650 dinars per 100 dollars.