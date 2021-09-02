Report

Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-02T08:04:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed today in Baghdad and Erbil. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147300 dinars to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 147750 and 146750, respectively.

In the capital of Kurdistan Region, buying and selling rates of the U.S dollar stood at 147400 and 147000 dinars, respectively.

