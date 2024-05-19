Diyala stalls construction of Iraq's longest bridge as funding dries up

Shafaq News/ Diyala Governorate in Iraq has been forced to stall construction on six critical infrastructure projects, including the nation's longest bridge, due to a lack of funding, a provincial council member revealed.

Salim al-Tamimi, a Diyala councilman, informed Shafaq News Agency on Sunday that these vital development projects are currently on hold.

The affected projects include the multi-phase Baghdad-Kirkuk rehabilitation road, the Hamrin Bridge (the longest in Iraq), and the Sindiyah Bridge, according to al-Tamimi.

"The projects are currently suspended because of financial difficulties," he explained. "Advance payments to the construction companies haven't been released, and they are not receiving their regular dues."

"The construction will resume as soon as the companies receive their advance payments. It's crucial to avoid further delays to ensure timely completion."

Diyala, along with many other Iraqi governorate, is battling massive financial constraints, which are directly impacting the funding allocated for development projects.