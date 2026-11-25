Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq has begun producing sixth-generation optical cables at a new facility in Diyala, capable of manufacturing 15,000 kilometers annually, as the country seeks to expand domestic production and reduce its reliance on imported telecommunications equipment.

The facility was inaugurated on Wednesday under the patronage of Industry and Minerals Minister Mohammed Nouri. The ceremony was attended by Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad, Industry Ministry Undersecretary for Planning Affairs Ahmed Abdul-Jabbar al-Karim, Diyala Governor Adnan al-Shammari, the head of the provincial council, and other officials.

According to a ministry statement, the plant will manufacture optical cables in various types and sizes using advanced technology and in accordance with international standards. It was established through a private-sector partnership under a license from China's FiberHome, a company specializing in fiber-optic technology.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Industry Ministry's undersecretary pointed to the project's role in modernizing Iraq's industrial sector, diversifying domestic production, and introducing advanced technologies into local manufacturing.

Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad, meanwhile, pledged his ministry's support for the facility through purchases of locally manufactured optical cables for future projects.

The inauguration also included the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two ministries, represented by the State Company for Electrical and Electronic Industries and the State Company for Telecommunications and Informatics. Under the agreement, the telecommunications company will purchase locally produced optical cables to support domestic manufacturing and supply upcoming telecommunications projects.

Read more: Iraq’s fiber-optic network capacity rises 41% in 2025