Dip in Iraqi oil exports to US reported by EIA

Shafaq News / US oil imports from Iraq fell last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.411 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 33,000 bpd from 5.444 million bpd the week before.

“Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached 91,000 bpd last week, down 153,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 244,000 bpd.”

The EIA stated that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.874 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 263,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with an average of 321,000 bpd.

“The United States imported an average of 316,000 bpd from Colombia, 147,000 bpd from Brazil, 146,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 136,000 bpd from Nigeria.”

The EIA did not report any oil imports from Russia in its weekly report.