Dinar gains ground against US Dollar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar, with the closure of the main stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at 142,150 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars. This marks a decline from the morning rate of 142,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

He also noted that the buying and selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad's markets decreased. The selling price reached 143,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 141,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar experienced a similar decline, with the selling price registering at 142,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, and the buying price at 142,450 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.