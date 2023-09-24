Decline in US Dollar exchange rates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed a decline in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency's correspondent, the dollar's exchange rates dropped at the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency markets, settling at 154,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This is in contrast to the rates from the previous day, Saturday, when it stood at 155,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent further noted that selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad also saw a decrease, with the selling price at 155,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying price was 154,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar also experienced a decrease, with exchange shops quoting a selling price of 153,700 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars and a buying price of 153,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.