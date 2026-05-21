Chinese exports to Iraq plummet to $285M in April 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq imported $285 million worth of Chinese goods in April 2026, down from $1.7 billion in the same month last year, the Iraq Future Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations reported on Thursday.

According to Manar al-Obaidi, head of the Foundation, the decline marks a notable shift following a period of strong expansion in bilateral trade.

Figures from China’s General Administration of Customs previously showed that Chinese exports to Iraq exceeded $17 billion in 2025, marking a 57% increase compared with 2020, when total exports stood at around $10 billion.