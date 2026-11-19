Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trade between China and Iraq fell to $19.8 billion in 2026 due to regional conflicts, Chinese Ambassador Xiang Bo said on Thursday, predicting a recovery to $26 billion by the end of the year.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chinese Embassy in Baghdad, Xiang noted that bilateral trade reached $51 billion in 2025 and expressed confidence that economic ties would strengthen as security conditions improve across the Middle East.

Describing China as a reliable partner of Iraq, the ambassador highlighted their longstanding ties dating back to the ancient Silk Road and reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to expanding cooperation under a 2019 framework agreement, citing projects involving Al-Nasiriyah Airport and the construction of 1,000 schools.