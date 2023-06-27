Chinese Companies Lead in Purchasing Iraqi Oil, Followed by Indian and South Korean Companies

Shafaq News/ Iraq's state-owned marketer SOMO announced on Tuesday that Chinese oil companies were the primary purchasers of Iraqi oil during May.

According to a statistic published on SOMO's official website, nine of the 39 international companies that purchased Iraqi oil in May were Chinese companies, making them the largest group of buyers. Following closely, Indian companies came in second with seven companies, while South Korean and American companies tied for third place with four companies each.

Italian and Greek companies ranked fourth, with two companies each. The remaining buyers included Spanish, Dutch-British, Turkish, Russian, Egyptian, Emirati, Kuwaiti, Jordanian, French, Indonesian, and Japanese companies, with one company representing each of these countries.

SOMO emphasized that its criteria for contracting with oil companies are based on the main principles of partnering with large, medium, independent, and vertically integrated government-owned global oil companies.

Among the notable international companies that purchased Iraqi oil were Indian Hindustan, Korean KOGAZ, American Exxon Mobil, Dutch-British Shell, and Italian Wayne.

The data from SOMO's report highlights the continued demand for Iraqi oil from various global markets, with Chinese companies leading the way as the most prominent purchasers.