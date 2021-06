Shafaq News/ The Iraqi and Chinese governments signed a contract to rehabilitate the Nasiriyah International Airport earlier today, Tuesday, in the Government Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The contract-signing ceremonials were attended by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

From the Iraqi side, the contract was signed by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, while it was signed by the Director of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation from the other side.