China to host conference on Iraq's development road

Shafaq News/China’s government plans to host a conference on the Iraqi development road, according to its ambassador to Baghdad, Su Wei.

The announcement came during a meeting between Su and Iraqi Minister of Transport Razaq Moheibs al-Saadawi on Thursday. The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector.

“We look forward to strengthening our partnership with China, which is a friendly country to Iraq, both government and people,” al-Saadawi said in a statement from the ministry’s media office. “We also believe in China’s scientific and technological progress, and we are keen to benefit from Chinese experiences in various transport sectors.”

Al-Saadawi said that the ministry’s doors are open to all reputable Chinese companies that want to take advantage of investment opportunities in railway, port, and development road projects.

The two sides agreed during the meeting to hold a meeting between the relevant Iraqi and Chinese authorities to prepare a detailed study that would identify all the technical aspects of the development corridor.

For his part, Su said that his government is keen to participate in the project after reviewing its full details and economic feasibility. He noted that the embassy had previously sent its economic advisor to the Iraqi General Company for Railways to learn about the project, as the Beijing government has a serious interest in participating.

Su also revealed that his government plans to hold a special conference on the development road and to officially authorize the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission to communicate with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport about the project.

He said that China’s participation in the development corridor would have a positive impact on Iraq, noting that the People’s Republic of China wants its relationship with Iraq to be more effective.

Su also invited the Iraqi minister to visit Beijing to boost cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector.