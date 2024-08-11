China’s household appliance exports surge 18.1% in 2024

Shafaq News/ China's household electrical appliance exports rose 18.1% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2024, reaching 409.19 billion yuan (approximately $57.09 billion).

Data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), as reported by Xinhua News Agency on Sunday, revealed that the growth rate of these exports surpassed the overall national export growth by 11.4 percentage points.

Lyu Daliang, director general of the GACC Department of Statistics and Analysis stated that “Chinese foreign trade entities are working to meet market demands, enhance product updates, boost external demand, support preferential policies and improve customs efficiency to boost exports of household appliances and consumer electronics, including mobile phones."

Additionally, total Chinese goods imports and exports rose by 6.1% in value terms in yuan during the first half of the year, according to official data reported by Xinhua.

GACC data last July revealed that dollar-denominated exports increased by 8.6% year-on-year in June, following a 7.6% rise in May.