China and India rank the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-26T07:36:43+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Thursday, that the Chinese and Indian oil companies are the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last July.

According to SOMO statistics, 30 international companies bought Iraqi oil in July 2021.

China and India rank first with seven companies each, while Greece, Turkey, and the USA rank second with two companies each.

A company from Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, the British Netherlands, Japan, and South Korea purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India’s Bharat PETROLEUM, China’s Petrochina, US’s Exxon Mobil, UK’s BP Oil, Italy's ENI, France’s Total, and Turkey’s Tupras.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

