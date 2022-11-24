Report

China and India rank first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-24T12:23:47+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Thursday, that the Chinese and Indian oil companies are the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last October.

According to SOMO statistics, 34 international companies bought Iraqi oil in October 2022.

China and India rank first with seven companies each, while Greece, Turkey, and the USA ranks second with four companies.

South Korea is in the third place with three companies, while Italy and Greece are the fourth with two companies each.

A company from Russia, Egypt, Spain, Malaysia, the British Netherlands, turkey, Kuwait, the UAE, and Jordan purchased Iraq's oil.

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India’s Hindustan, China’s Petrochina, and Italy's ENI.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.

