CBI reports deposit growth as credit falls

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s banking sector recorded higher deposits but weaker credit in June 2025, the Central Bank (CBI) announced on Saturday.

According to the CBI, total deposits with operating banks reached 117.4 billion dinars ($82.1M), up 1.7% from May. Of this, 37.8 billion ($26.4M) came from the central government, 25.5 billion ($17.8M) from public institutions, and 54.1 billion ($37.8M) from the private sector.

Credit, however, slipped to 71.4 billion dinars ($49.9M) from 71.5 billion ($50M) in May. Lending included 24.6 billion ($17.2M) to the central government, 2.45 billion ($1.7M) to public institutions, and 44.3 billion ($31M) to the private sector.