CBI: Bank lending climbs as deposits fall 1% in July

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s banking sector recorded a 1% drop in deposits but higher lending activity in July 2025, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported on Wednesday.

According to CBI data, total deposits with banks operating in Iraq fell to 116.27T dinars ($822.3B) in July, down from 117.44T dinars ($830.6B) in June. Of this total, 36.22T dinars ($256.2B) came from the central government, 25.44T dinars ($180B) from public institutions, and 54.59T dinars ($385.9B) from the private sector.

Meanwhile, total credit rose by 2% to 73.03T dinars ($516.6B) in July, compared with 71.48T dinars ($505.4B) in June. Credit extended to the central government reached 25.77T dinars ($182.3B), while loans to public institutions stood at 2.43T dinars ($17.2B) and those to the private sector amounted to 44.83T dinars ($317.1B).