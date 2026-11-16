Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq's (CBI) foreign currency sales rose 54.2% to $6.201 billion in October 2026, up from $4.021 billion in September, according to CBI statistics.

The $2.18 billion monthly increase was driven largely by transfers to bolster Iraqi banks' balances abroad, which accounted for $6.07 billion of total sales, while cash sales reached $131 million.

Despite the monthly increase, October sales were 4.5% lower than the $6.491 billion recorded in the same month of 2025.

Over the first ten months of 2026, the CBI's foreign currency sales totaled $45.493 billion, down 32.4% from $67.272 billion during the corresponding period last year.