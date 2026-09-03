Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Brasilia

Brazil's exports to Iraq fell 37.5% in the second quarter of 2026 to $208 million from $333 million in the first quarter, data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services showed.

Sugar and sugar confectionery led shipments at $70 million, followed by live animals at $58 million and meat and edible meat offal at $38 million.

Other exports included tobacco and related products at $1.4 million, essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics and personal care products at $611,000, and optical, medical, measuring and testing instruments at $380,000.

Shipments also covered preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans and mollusks worth $378,000, pharmaceutical products at $281,000, and machinery, mechanical appliances and parts at about $248,000.