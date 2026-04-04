Iraq-Brazil trade gap hits $1.48B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s exports to Brazil remained marginal in 2025, totaling just $3.06 million, far behind the much larger flow of Brazilian goods into the Iraqi market, according to data from the United Nations COMTRADE.

The Iraqi shipments to Brazil were limited mostly to crude oil, alongside small quantities of mineral products. In total, oil exports reached roughly 34,000 barrels over the year, positioning Brazil as a secondary destination compared with key European buyers such as Greece and Spain.

Brazil’s exports to Iraq surged to about $1.49 billion, driven largely by food and agricultural products, including sugar, oils, and meat.